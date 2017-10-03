Baystate discusses preparations for mass casualty events

Hospitals in western Massachusetts are watching the events in Las Vegas unfold from the other side of the country.

In the unlikely event of a mass casualty incident in the area, Baystate Medical Center is prepared and trains for large emergencies at least twice a year.

"We fight as we practice and we practice as we fight," said Dr. Ronald Gross, chief of trauma at Baystate.

Baystate Medical Center is the only level one trauma center in western Massachusetts.

"Whenever you see these mass casualty shootings, you always think of being a level one trauma center here," said Bridget Tourigny, RN with Baystate.

Despite the unlikelihood of a mass casualty event similar to Sunday night's attack happening at home, Baystate Medical Center's trauma center is always prepared.

They have a disaster plan and they train for it at least twice a year.

"What we'll end up doing is pretty much clearing out the entire emergency department. Each one of these trauma bays is set up for one patient, but if you look around, we have the ability to move two patients into each one of these rooms," Gross explained.

Gross said that there would be one doctor acting as a triage officer outside the emergency department in the driveway.

"It is a heart-wrenching job that after every one of these incidents, you leave a little piece of your soul on the sidewalk," Gross added.

The triage officer would determine who goes into trauma.

"Those who have zero chance of surviving will never make it into the hospital. They're categorized as expectant. They will be made comfortable, so that those who can survive are then picked out by the triage officer and that is not an easy job," Gross noted.

Gross told Western Mass News it's one thing to be prepared, it's another to actually be in the thick of it.

"I dealt with this kind of stuff when I deployed to Iraq and I never ever imagined that I'd be seeing it all the time at home. Two of the surgeons at UNLV are very dear friends of mine and I know what they're going through," Gross said.

The most recent mass casualty event the trauma department at Baystate dealt with was the 2011 tornado, but the chief of trauma said that was nothing compared to what's going on in Nevada.

