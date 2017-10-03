Dominican man pleads guilty to illegal immigration in Springfield federal court

Reynaldo Rodriguez, 49 year old Dominican national, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

Rodriguez was deported on June 14, 2007, and in June 2017, officers in Hampden County found him and determined he was illegally present in the country.

Rodriguez faces a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence.

Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Nov. 28, 2017.

