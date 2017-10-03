West Springfield to again honor vets with park flags

Before you know it, it will be November and Veterans Day, a time to honor the many men and women who've served our country.

For the second straight year, West Springfield will be filling their town green with an endless maze of American flags, each with their own special story about a veteran who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Its a time in our nation's history where the meaning of the flag is as important as ever.

Among the national sports news and beyond, the flag will be on display in the hundreds, perhaps thousands at the Veteran's Park of Heroes in West Springfield next month, as the city honors Veterans Day.

"Seeing the flags, just flying. It's October, the wind is blowing, so when you see that, if that doesn't move you one way or another," said John Ladue, chairperson of the West Springfield Lions Club.

West Springfield will put as many American flags on this green as possible. Each person who 'sponsors' a flag will have one on display, each carrying the story of a veteran whose story deserves to be shared.

"It's really inspiring to hear those stories and it's important to make sure that we do something for them," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

This is the second year in office for Mayor Reichelt and the second for the flags. He told Western Mass News both his grandfathers are Navy veterans, and between their story, and hundreds of others, this gesture is the least the city can do.

"To me, it means a lot. They lived through it. I got to know them well and hear their stories, so that was really personal and hit home. My grandfather had a flag here last year and will again this year," Reichelt added.

However, the flags fly further than that. The proceeds all go towards a scholarship fund for children in Hampden County who have veteran grandparents.

These students can apply for one of 12 scholarships and can apply each year.

"It could go toward a computer they might need, or books, or whatever they might need, tuition for colleges...everything they might need," Ladue noted.

The city got 300 flags on this green last year. The goal this year? 1,000.

The flags go up October 28 and stay up for one month. Those who sponsor a flag get them back as a sign of respect for the veteran who spent their life fighting for our freedom.

For those looking to share a veteran story and sponsor a flag, you have until October 15 to sign up. For more information on how to sign up, you can:

The flags raised more than $10,000 last year. The city hopes to raise well beyond that for kids this year.

