Expert discusses balancing security with hospitality

When police got into Stephen Paddock’s 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the sheriff said they found 23 guns and multiple high capacity magazines, allowing the gunman to claim the lives of over 50 people injuring 500 more.

Law enforcement said the gunman had been at the hotel since Thursday, making many wonder how he had been able to bring so many guns in in the first place.

Western Mass News spoke with the former security head for 500 Sheraton hotels in 64 countries who also managed the Desert Inn in Las Vegas on the delicate balance between security in the hospitality industry.

The concept of hospitality almost goes directly against security, in that hotels aim for guests to feel welcomed and not judged, while security requires prying and sometimes screening.

The expert I spoke with told me that Mandalay Bay has seasoned security officers and that it would have been a miracle for the hotel to have found the guns used in the Las Vegas massacre.

Hotels, a home away from home for travelers, became a vantage point for a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel to rain bullets on thousands attending a country concert in Vegas.

Dick Hudak is a managing partner at Resort Security International, former head of security for 500 Sheraton hotels who has a decade of experience as an FBI agent.

Hudak oversaw the security of the Desert Inn in Las Vegas and said he toured the Mandalay Bay facility and praises the team there.

“Excellent security. There are many on staff that are retired metropolitan police officers and those that do not have military experience and are managed by a very competent security director.”

Under the eyes of security officers and cameras, the gunman was able to bring in dozens of weapons used to gun down innocent concert goers.

“I would say it's almost non-existent to stop a guest in the lobby of a hotel, especially Las Vegas and have him or her open the suitcase for inspection.”

In an age of technology, mobile check in has become popular, where guests bypass the desk and can use their phones to open their room.

Mandalay Bay has a mobile check in where guests can pick up keys from a mobile check in desk.

It’s unclear if the gunman utilized this feature.

“In my opinion, this reduces the effectiveness of any hotel security program by eliminating eyes upon the incoming guest.”

But when asked if hotels in the US will change protocols like the Marriott hotels overseas did in the wake of terrorist attacks, such as adding things like x ray machines, Hudak had this to say:

"In terms of cost, manpower, and privacy issues, and inconvenience to guests, I think that would be a last resort that would be initiated.”

And just a little while ago, MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay Hotel, said that they are working with local and national law enforcement agencies to keep guests and employees safe, and that security continues to be a top priority.

