Examining differences between Massachusetts and Nevada gun laws

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, President Trump today said that "we will be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

However, the president did not say if the shooting has changed his stance on the issue.

Before the horror of what unfolded in Las Vegas subsided, the long debate of gun control began with politicians sounding off on gun laws across our state.

As the laws vary from state to state, we spoke with a criminal defense attorney to see how laws in the Bay State compare to those in Las Vegas.

It's becoming an all too familiar story in America, a mass shooting, lives lost and politicians pointing to gun control.

"Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in the country in contrast to Nevada, which has some of the least restrictive gun control in our nation," said defense attorney Jared Olanoff.

The right to possess a firearm is written into Nevada's constitution with the following laws in place:

No permit or license required to register

No limit on gun purchases

Legal to carry unconcealed firearm

Legal to own assault weapons and large capacity magazines

Guns allowed in polling places, casinos and bars, not schools.

Last year, voters in Nevada passed a ballot measure for background checks on firearm sales between private parties the state attorney general put it on hold.

Meantime, in Massachusetts, no person may possesses a machine gun in the state without a specially issued machine gun license.

Massachusetts gun laws include:

FID required to purchase and carry rifles and shot guns

Permits to purchase and carry a handgun

No assault weapons and high capacity magazines made after 1994

No limit on gun purchases for permitted persons

"The other side of it is you have a lot of people who don't follow the gun laws who don't possess the licenses to carry guns and that's a whole set of issues in Massachusetts," Olanoff added.

This week, Congress is debating two major laws that would loosen gun restrictions.

One would make permits to carry concealed weapons across state lines, undermining states like Massachusetts that have stricter gun laws than surrounding states.

The other would it make it easier to buy silencers which supporters said would reduce hearing damage for hunters, but opponents said could make it harder for police to locate a shooter during an active situation.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo said that he plans to meet with a Northeastern University criminologist to review a gun law passed in 2014 that put into place new background check requirements and firearm tracing.

The goal, DeLeo said, is to identify what works and what doesn't in the legislation.

