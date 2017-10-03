Shooter profiling following Vegas shooting

It's still very early in the investigation, but so far investigators have found no criminal background for shooter Stephen Paddock.

He was a 64-year-old white man who lived in a retirement community, and according to his brother, 'not an avid gun guy,'

Paddock was older than most who have carried out similar attacks in the US in the last 50 years.

The small amount of information we know so far about the shooter makes the incident confusing for experts to try and figure out.

A criminal justice expert told us what this means for shooter profiling.

What we know about the shooter so far:

He was a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada who lived in a retirement community, he had a hunting license in Alaska and had received a pilot's license.

He grew up the son of a convicted bank robber and he liked to gamble. Relatives saying he was worth millions of dollars.

David Kuzmeski, Chairman of the Criminal Justice Department at American International College in Springfield, told Western Mass News that the profile of a mass shooter is someone who's been radicalized, motivated by politics, and between the ages of 25 and 40.

"Mass shooters predominantly have been Caucasian."

"It's not unique to any one ethnic religious group."

In the days following any attack like this one, some people wonder why one attacker would be called a terrorist and another would not.

But that doesn't mean the shooter himself was a terrorist. Investigators have determined he had no known connection to any terrorist organization.

“Calling someone a 'terrorist' is a government term. That in this case, simply does not apply.”

But the investigation continues.

"It would not surprise me to uncover some of the more common motivations as they drill down into his past, his history."

Some of those motivations could be anything from undiagnosed mental illness to something more biological.

