Thunderbirds head into second season with confidence

This Saturday, the Springfield Thunderbirds kick off their second season when they travel to Providence to face the Bruins.

The city's AHL hockey team is coming off an unprecedented first season with record ticket sales and a renewed energy here in Springfield.

Something the team hopes to build on as they enter year two.

It is media day for the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

There is a buzz about this year coming off a solid inaugural season last year.

That's the largest pro hockey numbers in Springfield in over a decade, and a promising transition from the former Falcons organization to the Thunderbirds, now affiliated with the Florida Panthers.

Thunderbirds President Nick Costa told Western Mass News that the support of the community is critical.

“The support has been fantastic. The local community has really embraced us. Our season ticket sales are up, our packages are up, and now we're really getting close to selling out opening night. It’s a lot of really good momentum,” said Costa.

Thunderbirds Coach Jordy Kinnear, said that this year's combination of returning players and rookies will make for what he calls an ultra-competitive season.

“I can tell you, last year the group we had, every single night they gave me everything they had and the fans took to them.”

“When you're ultra-competitive and you come to compete every single night, the fans will appreciate that.”

With a whopping 29 home games on this season's schedule, Costa said the Thunderbirds want to take advantage and build the fan base by providing not only great hockey, but game time events that create a great, fun filled atmosphere.

“The season ticket is such a commitment now that you don't want to just kind of put your hand out and get all the money that you can, you want true fans. You want to get people that will see value in the product and retain and come back year after year.”

The home opener is on Saturday, October 14 vs. The Hartford Wolfpack.

