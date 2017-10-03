Pilot from Agawam flies supplies to Puerto Rico

With resources dwindling, pilots are stepping up to the plate to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

From bringing life-saving medical supplies to rescuing those in need from the island.

Western Mass News reporter Maggie Lohmiller talked to an Agawam pilot who is flying on these special missions.

“When I land in San Juan and I open the door of an airplane, there are doctors in the back of a pick-up truck waiting for boxes,” said Miguel Estremera.

As days turn into weeks, Puerto Ricans with medical needs are rationing out their medication or going without altogether.

Miguel Estremera, a pilot from Agawam wanted to make a difference.

“I haul those supplies in and taking evacuees out. Folks with diabetic conditions, folks with infections that aren’t getting the antibiotics they need.”

Plane owners have been offering up their aircraft to the cause, and Estremera has been making the trips.

And while there is so much needed, their focus remains on addressing critical medical needs.

For some, these efforts are a matter of life or death.

“A lot of that stuff isn’t getting to where it needs to go in a timely manner. What we need is medicine. We need medical supplies.”

Estremera said that they still desperately need medical supplies on the island.

For more information on how you can help, visit this link.

