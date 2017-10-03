West Springfield investigate alleged assault on final night at the Big E

West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said punched an older man in the face at the Big E.

Police said this happened during the Big E’s final night.

Festival goers told Western Mass News that its unfortunate something like this would take place at such a fun event.

At around 5:45 pm, West Springfield police said a man punched another man in the face near the visitor’s center of the Big E.

Police said there was some kind of altercation that led to the alleged assault.

Police said they’re looking for a white man with a medium build and light-colored hair.

Police said the victim is from Connecticut and in his mid-60’s.

He was taken to the hospital, but police had no further details on the man’s injuries.

Western Mass News reached out to the Big E’s media spokesperson, Catherine Pappas.

She said this is the only major incident that they’ve heard of happening during the fair this year.

If you have any information you are asked to contact West Springfield police at (413) 263-3210.