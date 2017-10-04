A Warm October Day

It was another very comfortable, pleasant fall day across western Mass yesterday and we're going to do it again today! October is off to a fantastic start!

It's as cool start but not quite as chilly as the last couple of mornings with readings in the 40's. And once again, we will warm fast today with abundant sunshine. Highs this afternoon should hit around 80 in the lower valley due to more of a southwest wind flow. Temps in the Berkshires and hill towns will range in the 70s.

A cold front will move through tonight but it will dry up before arriving so aside from a sprinkle or stray shower we are not expect much at all from this front. We should see some decent sunshine for tomorrow too with continued warmth.

A warm front will head our way on Friday, bringing more clouds and showers, and therefore cooler temps. Readings will still reach nera 70. A few showers may linger into early Saturday, but as this front moves farther north, we should see a mainly dry day with some sun.

Our forecast gets a bit uncertain for Sunday to Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the west and possibly stalls over New England. Some tropical moisture may get pulled northward from the Gulf for early next week too, bringing a heavy rain potential. We can use the rain for sure, but we will have to monitor for a potential flooding situation. Heavy rain chances are looking most likely mid to late day Monday through Tuesday. Expect a mild and muggy air-mass over this time too.