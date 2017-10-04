Above normal temps with rain chances increasing

Another beautiful day with slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon under a sunny sky and with a southwest breeze. More clouds will drift into our area late tonight ahead of an approaching cold front, but very little, if any rain is expected. Clouds will help to keep temperatures in the middle 50s overnight.

A cold front will pass to our south and stall Thursday, but we will be on the dry side with more sun for the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs getting back to the upper 70s to near 80. Dew points in the 50s will keep the day comfortable.

Friday is looking cloudier, and therefore cooler as the front slowly creeps northward, but much of the day is looking dry. Showers are more likely Friday evening through Saturday morning as the front passes back to our north. Timing of a stalled frontal passage is always tough though, so keep the umbrella handy. Once the front is back north, our weather looks dry for the most part, but cloudy and much more humid! We’ve got a lot of muggy air on tap for Saturday afternoon through early next week.

With a lingering cold front to our west and a few disturbances moving through, chances for rain will increase early next week. We also have to watch tropical depression 16, which will likely become Nate over the next few days. The forecast for this storm would be for it to make landfall along the Gulf coast and its rainfall would head up the East Coast. We have the potential for a beneficial, soaking rain Monday to Wednesday, but there are still a lot of details to iron out. Stay tuned.