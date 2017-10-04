It's another beautiful October day! The rest of the day will continue to feature sunny, warm and dry conditions. Temperatures will reach well up into the 70's. A few towns may nip 80. This will put us about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cold front will move through tonight but most of the moisture associated with it will likely dry up before arriving so aside from a sprinkle or shower we are not expect much if any rain. Tomorrow is looking just as nice with more sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Readings will reach back into the mid to upper 70s.

A warm front will head our way on Friday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and maybe a shower or two and therefore slightly cooler temps. Readings will still reach near 70. A few showers may linger into early Saturday, but as this front moves farther north, we should see a mainly dry day with some sun. It will start to become a bit muggy too.

A cold front will move in from the west on Sunday. As it does most of it's moisture will likely dry up however this front will eventually open up a tropical moisture feed from the Gulf allowing for rain to overspread the east coast including western Mass. Sunday night and into the start of next week. The moisture move up will be associated with soon to be "Nate" which will likely become a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days bringing a heavy rain potential. We can use the rain for sure, but we will have to monitor for a potential flooding situation. Heavy rain chances are looking most likely mid to late day Monday through Tuesday. Expect a mild and muggy air-mass over this time too.