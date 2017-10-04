Chicopee police arrest 4 following unarmed robbery

Chicopee police have arrested four individuals following an unarmed robbery late Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Michael Wilk, with the Chicopee Police Department, said the incident began around 5:18 p.m. in the parking lot of 307 Grattan Street.

According to police, they received a call from a woman who saw two males hiding behind a building. The woman told police that one of the men was crouched, “acting as a lookout,” while the other approached another man in the parking lot.

Police said the woman then screamed, fearing the approaching suspect was about to assault the other man in the parking lot. That’s when the suspect got into the man’s face, asking him for a lighter.

The other suspect described as the lookout then shouted, “come on, let’s get out of here now.” This prompted the two suspects to flee into a gold motor vehicle.

That car was then located at the Pride Station on Montgomery Street and police said they believed the suspects had entered the gas station.

Wilk said his officers then secured the scene, entering the store to arrest three suspects without incident.

A loaded revolver was recovered inside the men’s room where one of the suspects was hiding.

Wilk added that a fourth suspect was taken into custody, without incident, while walking along a bridge nearby.

Only one of the suspects was not identified because they are a minor. Wilk said that their investigation led them to charge the suspects below with the following:

Akeem Anderson, 21, of Springfield has been charged with unarmed assault with the intent to rob. Anderson was held on a $20,040 bail.

Michael Alexander, 18, of Springfield has been charged with unarmed assault with the intent to rob. He was held on a $5,040 bail.

Donte Davidson, 18, of Springfield has also been charged with unarmed assault with the intent to rob. He also faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license. Davidson was held on a $25,040 bail.

The fourth suspect, 17, was also charged with unarmed assault with the intent to rob. Their bail was set to $5,040.

Wilk said that the three adults will be arraigned in Chicopee District Court Wednesday morning, while the 17-year-old suspect will appear in Springfield Juvenile Court.

