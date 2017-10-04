Palmer man killed in Rhode Island crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Authorities say a box truck was apparently crushed between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 195 in Rhode Island, leaving two Massachusetts residents dead.

State police say the crash happened Tuesday when a tractor-trailer and a box truck slowed for traffic in the westbound lanes. A second tractor-trailer hit the rear of the truck, forcing it into the back of the first tractor-trailer.

The operator of the box truck, 40-year-old Steven Magan, of Palmer, Massachusetts, was declared dead at the scene. His passenger, 38-year-old Axel Moran, of Marlboro, Massachusetts, also died.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The other driver wasn't hurt.

The crash tied up traffic on the westbound side of the highway for about five hours.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.