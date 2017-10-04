Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery crash

LEE, Mass. (AP) - Authorities have identified the tractor-trailer driver who was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike when he was pinned inside his burning truck.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Jordan Hunt of Genesee, Pennsylvania, died Monday after his truck rear-ended another tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee and caught fire. State police said off-duty firefighters who happened to be nearby were unable to free him from the burning cab.

The driver of the other truck was not seriously hurt.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

