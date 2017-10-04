No charges made after noose discovered at Amherst College

No criminal charges will be filed against two juveniles who are responsible for leaving a noose at Amherst College’s football field, according to the Northwestern District Attorneys Office.

Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday that the evidence and reports reviewed in the investigation revealed the incident does not legally constitute a hate crime.

“After doing so, and reviewing all applicable statutes and case law, we have concluded that the incident, although highly offensive, does not legally constitute a hate crime,” Carey said in a press release sent to Western Mass News.

The noose was discovered at Pratt Field over Labor Day weekend this year, said Carey.

