Westfield woman charged with disposing of newborn baby

Westfield police were back at the transfer station on Twiss Street for an ongoing investigation.

An active investigation is continuing to unfold in Westfield.

A Westfield woman is facing charges after she allegedly disposed of a newborn baby earlier this year.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Shanna Sharples was arrested Tuesday on charges including child endangerment, improper disposal of a body, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Investigators allege that Sharples checked herself into Baystate Noble Hospital to report a miscarriage that had occurred on May 4.

"The suspect reportedly arrived at the hospital in possession of biological tissue, which was consistent with what a woman who gave birth would have produced," Leydon added.

However, a fetus or infant was not seen or found.

Hospital staff reportedly contacted police after they saw signs that Sharples had likely given birth to a 24 week to full-term baby.

On May 5, Westfield Police detectives reportedly contacted detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office and told them they were looking into a possible birth and improper disposal of an infant.

Local and state police then conducted searches of both an apartment complex on Southampton Road in Westfield, as well as a transfer station on Twiss Street.

"Over the course of the investigation, detectives from the Westfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit spent several days searching through approximately 50 tons of garbage, fearing the infant was disposed in the trash, which had been picked up and transferred to the town dump the morning this incident was reported," Leydon noted.

Investigators applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Sharples on Tuesday. She was taken into custody the same day without incident.

A not guilty plea was entered during Sharple's appearance Wednesday in Westfield District Court. Bail was set at $10,000 and she is due back in court n November 3.

