Worker at 'Helping Hand' blood drive helping family in Puerto Rico

For some, the weeks of devastating events can be hard to watch as more and more people are in need now more than ever.

The tragedy in Las Vegas this weekend has only added to that.

With the help of the American Red Cross, Baystate Health, and our friends at 94.7 WMAS, we are raising money and collecting blood for those impacted by the recent storms and the tragedy in Las Vegas.

For one man working the blood drive today, the fate of his family depends on it.

For Baystate bloodmobile driver Jose Torres, each passing day ends with more questions: have conditions improved? Is the power back on? Is my family going to be ok?

"It took me 15 days just to communicate with my sister. Last night, I got in touch with her," Torres noted.

Torres, like many Western Massachusetts residents with Puerto Rican Heritage, have family still at home. His sister, aunts, uncles, and cousins all live there, even his brother took a plane to get there, and are learning the sad truth of how devastating a hurricane can be.

"They are struggling just to get the light back on. They are waiting three hours in a line for ice. They only allow two bags of ice per person. The supermarkets, they don't have no food over there, nothing, empty shelves," Torres added.

That's where Western Mass News came in, along with the American Red Cross, Baystate, and 94.7 WMAS to lend a helping hand to those in need by accepting monetary donations at two locations with hopes of helping as many as we can.

"We are blessed to be walking, talking. We're not in any distress as far as hurricanes or anything," said Deborah Parent of Springfield.

Some like Parent are even donating blood to keep local blood supply full. That way the national supply can go straight to the Las Vegas victims.

For Torres, his job is to keep things smooth during the blood drive and the drive home and he hoped his family and many others like it will get the help they need.

"The Hispanic community, we are all connected on Facebook or somehow, and we are trying to do the best for these people over there," Torres said.

Torres is continuing to stay in touch with his family as much as possible and plans to travel to Puerto Rico for the holidays.

