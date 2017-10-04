Vegas attack shines light on importance of life insurance, wills

The lives of many Americans changed since the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Certain life events can have many thinking about getting a will or setting up life insurance.

"There's a lot of bills and stuff left behind. I'm sure it's not gonna be easy for the people left behind to take care of all that," said Jonathan Herbert of Chicopee.

Attorney and Managing Partner at Robinson Donovan Law Firm, Jeffrey Roberts told Western Mass News that no matter what, people should get their affairs in order.

"A lot of people just think they don't have anything but they normally do. They have benefits associated with work, they have retirement plans, they own things," Roberts noted.



He described it as a three-pronged system; a power of attorney form, a health care proxy, and a will; all are basic legal documents.

"I think even young people in their 20's people should think of it because there are so many terminal illnesses that we all of a sudden come upon," said Donna Estee of Westfield.

"There's a whole matrix that's spelled out legally for people who don't have wills and that's what has to happen. It's much easier if you have a will," Roberts added.



He said for those who were killed or wounded Sunday night in Las Vegas that "a lot of people escape the danger of not having a will because it turns out everything they own is own jointly with someone or names them as a beneficiary. But most people always have something that's not set up that way."

Although it's not an easy conversation to have, Roberts said it's something you should talk about with your loved ones.

