Schools prepare for when students ask about the Las Vegas shooting

School officials across the country and in western Massachusetts are trying to figure out how to talk to their students about the Las Vegas attack.

When children ask questions, parents and educators need to know how to respond.

Principal Jon Endelos of Anne E. Barry Elementary School in Chicopee is doing what he can to deal with the situation correctly.

"We just talked about mentioning it and then if there's anything we can do as a staff to help support anyway," said Endelos.

Endelos told Western Mass News that most students haven't asked about the attack, but a couple have asked.

Parents and educators alike aren't exactly sure how to talk to children about such a violent crime.

"I have a 10-year-old brother so for him he was kinda like 'I don't understand what it means' and nobody at school talked about it," said Hampden resident Shivonne Crowley.

Sabis International Charter School and Barry Elementary, like many schools in the area, have counselors on hand to talk to students who may be feeling anxious about current events.

But, it's also important to talk about it at home, too.

"Everything is going on in the world right now, don't be scared, it's reality. It could happen here, it could happen anywhere," said Chicopee resident Dejuan Clarke.

Many of the school districts Western Mass News spoke with told us they haven't gotten a lot of questions from students.

As for parents, they said they're trying to make sure their children don't look at footage from the attack.

