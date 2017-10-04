Tick season isn't quite over yet

Tick season in New England is far from over. In fact, entemologists said Wednesday that October is when they are most active.

Especially with these warm days and cool nights, it's the perfect recipe to keep the tick season going.

Technicians at the Laboratory of Medical Zoology, sometimes known as the tick lab at UMass Amherst, are hopping right now with ticks being sent in from across New England and the country to be tested for Lyme and other tick-born illnesses.

"Back in May, we might see upwards of a couple hundred a day and then it drops down to where we're seeing maybe less then a dozen a day through September. Now, we're starting to see it come back up," said Dr. Stephen Rich, microbiologist and lab director at UMass Amherst.

Rich told Western Mass News that because of the tick's life cycle, they are most active in the spring - the nymph season - and right now in October when they become adults. He said that despite the calendar, now is not the time to ease off on tick checks.

"Every minute sooner that you get the tick off, the better you are in protecting yourself against disease," Rich noted.

If you do find a tick, Rich said to save it and send it UMass.

"We test for six to seven things, so there's babeezia and anaplasma and all the things that don't have nice friendly household names, but all are very serious diseases. We even test for the powassan virus," Rich explained.

Go to tickreport.com first for information on how to send a tick in.

"We'll give you a tick report order number. You send us the tick and the order number and we'll put the two together and within three business days, we'll get the results back. In fact, this time of year, we'll get it back next day," Rich said.

Tick analysis has been offered since 2006 and this season is just warming up. Rich said that the longer the warm weather hangs on, like this week, the longer the tick season lasts.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.