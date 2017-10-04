SWAT teams ready for high-risk situations at a moment's notice

When the 911 calls started coming in during the Las Vegas mass shooting, a police SWAT team quickly responded as well as other first responders.

SWAT teams are highly trained units who respond to high threat situations.

Emergencies like active shootings can happen anywhere and anytime. That's why police SWAT teams must be ready to respond at a moments notice where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

On April 13, 2012, shots rang out near a busy Chicopee intersection on West Street in Chicopee.

A man was holed up in a house and started spraying bullets around the busy intersection.

The standoff ended with the gunman dead.

"It was chaos, but because of the training the officers have, you're able to tactically you're able to work that scene and try to resolve it as quickly as possible," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Wilk won't forget that day. Neither will state police, Chicopee Police, and their SWAT teams.

Western Mass News captured video of one of the Chicopee SWAT team members carrying a child to safety from the house.

Just like the mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire from a hotel window on concert-goers below, it's the SWAT team's job to get that gunman.

"It's absolutely a dangerous situation. It's a team that enters, it's a team that goes in, it's a team that looks for that bad person, that active shooter," Wilk noted.

SWAT teams train regularly for their dangerous work.

"Our teams train two times a month in different types of tactics. Whether it be weapons, building entries, or chemical devices, they train in all aspects of a special response," Wilk noted.

That special response can cover a multitude of high risk scenarios no matter where you live.

"Our SRT team could be called out for a hostage situation, for a high risk warrant, a drug raid, any type of an active shooter, a barricaded subject, anywhere where more tactical equipment is needed and a specialized response," Wilk said.

Wilk also told Western Mass News that the Chicopee SWAT team also trains with other teams in western Massachusetts including the Mass. State Police SWAT team. That way, in any major situation, they can better work together as one unit.

