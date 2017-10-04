Two arrested in Ludlow following rash of motor vehicle break-ins

Ludlow Police arrested larceny suspect David W. Funkhouser, age 22 of Ludlow yesterday around 11:16pm.

He was arrested on an active criminal warrant and on probable cause for breaking into a motor vehicle on Mariana Lane in Ludlow about an hour prior to his arrest.

Further investigation revealed him to be in possession of a backpack containing stolen items.

He was transported to Ludlow Police Department where he was book and then sent to the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow.

A series of motor vehicle break-ins overnight were also under investigation by Ludlow Police over the course of the month.

It was determined that the suspects were using stolen credit cards from the motor vehicle breaks.

The following streets were reported affected: Clearwater Circle, Spring St., Cislak Dr., Cady St. and West St.

Two criminal arrest warrants were secured by Ludlow Police Department for David Funkhouser and Ashley M. Belanger, 25 of Ludlow.

Funkhouser is charged with 36 criminal charges along with the warrant including:

B&E Nighttime for a Felony (10 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250 (2 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Under $250 (8 counts)

Larceny of a Credit Card (5 counts)

Credit Card Fraud Over $250 (1 count)

Credit Card Fraud Under $250 (2 counts)

Larceny Over $250 (4 counts)

Larceny Under $250 (4 counts)

Belanger was charged with 25 criminal charges including:

B&E Nighttime for a Felony (9 counts)

Larceny of a Credit Card (5 counts)

Credit Card Fraud Over $250 (1 count)

Credit Card Fraud Under $250 (2 counts)

Larceny Over $250 (4 counts)

Larceny Under $250 (4 counts)

She is currently being held at the Hampden County Women's Correctional Center in Chicopee.

The Ludlow Police Department would like any person that may have had stolen items related to this investigation to contact the Ludlow Police Evidence Officers for assistance in recovering any stolen items.

