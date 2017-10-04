Vigil held in Easthampton for Las Vegas shooting victims - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Vigil held in Easthampton for Las Vegas shooting victims

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A vigil was held tonight outside the Easthampton Congregational Church for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings.

Reverend Sherry Tucker told Western Mass News that some parishioners have family in Las Vegas.

She said people are hurting and in communities across the country, it's time for people to come together.

"We think it's very important not to let fear and hopelessness sort of win. Gathering together, we're saying that we stand with victims and their families. We also stand and hope and just send our love and comfort out to them."

The Reverend Tucker said a few prayers to get things started.

Parishioners said they hope this brings the community closer as we continue to remember the people who died and those who survived.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

