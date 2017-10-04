Neighbors react to the arrest of Westfield woman accused of disposing baby

We continue to follow developing news out of Westfield where a mother is accused of disposing of her baby.

The investigation began in May.

Tonight, the woman's neighbors spoke out about what they saw.

We obtained court documents today that detail what police say happened.

According to the documents, Shanna Sharples delivered her baby and then disposed of the body.

Neighbors said they're shocked.

"I was disgusted and it's just really sad to hear."

Neighbors of this apartment complex on Southampton Road in Westfield are stunned to hear the news that 38-year-old Shanna Sharples is now facing a number of charges, accused of disposing of her newborn baby.

"I live with my own kids, I seen her walking around here after all that. If anyone had a heart and had a baby born that way, I wouldn't be outside."

Court documents say Sharples was in the shower when she believed she had a blood clot and went to Baystate Noble Hospital.

Doctors said it was clear she had delivered a baby, but Sharples kept saying that she had a miscarriage.

Documents said Sharples told doctors she did not give birth and brought everything with her to the hospital that night.

The hospital reported that Sharples brought a bag with a placenta and umbilical cord into the ER. No fetus was present.

"We heard dogs barking and there was obviously something going on outside. It was about 2 or 3 o’ clock in the morning."

For days, investigators then searched her apartment and the transfer station on Twiss Road for any evidence, but it turned up nothing.

Sharples told police she didn't know she was pregnant, but police said neighbors and co-workers believed she was.

Showing signs of being pregnant while at work and avoiding questions from people asking if she was having a baby.

Police obtained a warrant for Sharples cell phone and tablet and said there were internet searches on pregnancy and birth related topics, text messages, and emails.

The placenta was taken to experts for forensic investigation, but pathologists said the baby that Sharples was caring was full term and alive at least 12 to 24 hours before birth."

Sharples was taken into custody on Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty in court today and is due back in November.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.