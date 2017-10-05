More warm, pleasant conditions

It's a much milder start out there this morning as a weak front stalls to our south. With a mix of sun and clouds it will be another warm day too with highs getting back to the upper 70s to near 80. Dew points in the 50s will keep the day comfortable.

Tomorrow is looking a bit nicer with a mix of sun and clouds. A front will slowly creep northward, but much of the day will stay dry. We could see a shower or two Friday night through Saturday morning as the front passes back to our north. Once the front is back north, our weather looks increasingly more humid! We've got a lot of muggy air on tap for Saturday afternoon through early next week.

With a lingering cold front to our west and a few disturbances moving through, chances for rain will increase early next week. We also have to watch tropical depression 16, which will likely become Nate over the next few days. The forecast for this storm would be for it to make landfall along the Gulf coast and its rainfall would head up the East Coast. We have the potential for a beneficial rain Monday to Tuesday but there are still a lot of details to iron out. Stay tuned.