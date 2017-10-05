Warm temps continue; watching Nate in the Caribbean

We saw a very warm October day in western Mass with many hitting lower 80s with more humidity! A stalled cold front has lingered just to our north throughout most of the day, helping to keep us warm and keeping patchy clouds around. A stray shower is possible this evening as the front slowly moves southward. Temperatures should dip into the low to mid 50s for most under a partly cloudy sky.

With a cold front to our south, showers will stay south as well on Friday. We should see a mix of clouds and sun with slightly cooler temperatures, but still in the mid-70s. Our humidity is a bit lower for Friday, so we will feel more comfortable, but still a good 10 degrees warmer than normal.

More clouds roll in Friday night and a few showers are possible overnight into early Saturday as a warm front heads to our north. With the passing of the front, our temps and humidity will both climb and we end up in the 80s and muggy-very summer-like. Sunday remains warm and muggy with more of a breeze ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible, but most are looking at another dry day.

Meanwhile in the Gulf, tropical storm Nate should become a hurricane and make landfall sometime Sunday along the Gulf coast. Long range models bring remnants of Nate our way early next week with rain getting pulled into a cold front. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast, but showers are looking likely Monday into Tuesday morning-the amount and intensity have yet to be determined. Remnants of Nate should clear New England by Tuesday night and another front passes Wednesday, ushering in cooler, less humid air for the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.