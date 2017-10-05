Local police officers to be stationed in Puerto Rico

Governor Charlie Baker announced this week that ten police officers from western Massachusetts will be deployed to Puerto Rico.

Police officers from Holyoke, Hampden, and Easthampton will head to the island to assist local law enforcement with security duties.

Easthampton Police Chief Alberti posted on the department's Facebook page, sending well wishes to Officer Luis Rivera on his journey to Puerto Rico.

The announcement comes after Puerto Rico accepted an offer from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, also known as MEMA after they requested help from the mutual aid state-to-state emergency agency called EMAC.

A total of 69 police officers from Massachusetts will be divided up over the course of six weeks which will be split up into three, two week rotations.

FEMA has arranged for 13 Massachusetts State Police cruisers to be flown to Puerto Rico.

The date for their deployment has not been announced.

