Suspect in New Bedford murder arrested in Springfield

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Springfield in connection to a murder in New Bedford on Wednesday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Gregg Miliote, Spokesman for the Bristol County D.A.’s office told Western Mass News David J. Antonetty of New Bedford was charged with the murder of 47-year-old Angel Camacho.

Camacho’s murder was initially reported to police around 6:30 Wednesday morning as a possible drug overdose, but investigators discovered that he was actually stabbed to death.

Authorities transported Camacho to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.

Antonetty will be arraigned on murder charges Thursday in New Bedford District Court.

