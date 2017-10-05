Officials can't confirm report that Las Vegas shooter researched Boston

BOSTON (AP) - Boston's police commissioner says he plans to contact federal investigators about a report the Las Vegas shooter had researched possible locations in Boston.

But William Evans said Thursday he could not confirm the report and hadn't been briefed on the matter.

A law enforcement official says Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooked a park where a music festival was held in August, but there's no indication he went there.

NBC News reports that Paddock also researched Boston.

Gov. Charlie Baker also says he's aware of the reports but couldn't discuss further because of the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting.

Baker adds that officials from The Boston Regional Intelligence Center are "fully plugged in" to the investigation and in constant contact with Las Vegas authorities.

