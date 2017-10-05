Holyoke Schools: student approached by suspicious person and escapes unharmed

Holyoke police are investigating after a suspicious person approached a student this morning.

A statement from Holyoke Public Schools said that around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a female student was walking to school between Peck Full Service Community School and Holyoke High School when she was approached by someone she didn't recognize.

"She was able to escape unharmed and entered Holyoke High School where she reported the incident to school officials and a resource officer," the statement added.

Holyoke school officials could not provide any additional information about the incident and referred questions to Holyoke Police.

Officers responded to the area and because of it's proximity to the incident, a shelter-in-place was enacted at Peck Full Service Community School for a brief time as a precaution.

Holyoke Police will also reportedly provide additional support at all city schools, particularly arrival and dismissal times.

"We are working with the Holyoke Police Department to conduct a full investigation," the statement from Holyoke Public Schools added.

Messages left for the Holyoke Police Department have not yet been returned.

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431, Holyoke High Principal Dana Brown at (413) 534-2020, or Peck Principal Kendra Salvador at (413) 534-2040.

