Driver dies following crash involving Greenfield police cruiser

A 29-year-old man whose car collided with a Greenfield police cruiser over the weekend has died.

Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that James Arcellana, believed to be a New Hampshire resident, succumbed to his injuries at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Wednesday.

Arcellana was driving his Subaru westbound on Sanderson Street Sunday night when he tried to cross High Street and struck the police cruiser, said Carey.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Arcellana's official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The accident remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, as well as members of the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

