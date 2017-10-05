Springfield Police searching for missing 23-year-old male

Springfield Police are requesting the public's help in locating a missing 23 year old who hasn't been seen for two weeks.

Andrew Martinez was last seen leaving Springfield District Court.

He's from the area of Belmont Ave.

Police describe him as 5'7'' and 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black wool cap and a camo colored back pack.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Springfield Police Department Major Crimes Bureau, Officer Pablo Feliciano at 413-787-6360 or 413-750-2379.

