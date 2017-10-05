Local economist discusses stores not opening on Thanksgiving

There are 81 shopping days left until Christmas and as we approach the holiday season, more than 50 retailers nationwide announced this week that they will not open for shoppers on Thanksgiving.

This is a reversal in a somewhat controversial trend over the last few years to try to entice holiday shoppers earlier and earlier.

Local economists said that on-line shopping and a shift in social consciousness are to blame.

The chaos of holiday crowds shopping on Thanksgiving Day, but economists said that many shoppers just don't want to deal that anymore and the turkey day retail numbers last year reflected that change of attitude.

"We're just so used to 24 hour shopping now from the comfort of our own homes that we don't need to physically be in these stores to do the buying and that's been reflected in part by the decreasing amount of sales companies are seeing on Thanksgiving," said Karl Petrick, an economics professor at Western New England University.

This year, at least 50 stores so far nationwide, including Marshals, Burlington, and Homegoods have announced that they will not open on Thanksgiving as they did last year.

"Now the numbers seem to be flipping, so that more and more stores are saying we're closed on Thanksgiving for the reason, we're having employees enjoy the day with their families and fewer and fewer are saying that we're going to be open," Petrick added.

Many retailers said that declining Thanksgiving sales numbers, combined with complaints from socially conscious shoppers led by millennials, mean less shopping options on November 23.

"There are indications that millennia's shoppers are more socially conscious, they care more about things like are stores behaving in a more ethical and socially responsible way. That matters to them," Petrick explained.

What do you think? Should stores be open on Thanksgiving? Take part in our poll on westernmassnews.com

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.