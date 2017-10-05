Treasures from state's unclaimed property division up for auction

Forgotten riches are going on the auction block. Some select treasures from the state’s unclaimed property division will be up for grabs on eBay starting Saturday at noon.

“It’s a lot of jewelry, a lot of gold and silver, old valuable currency bills,” said Mark William Bracken, Assistant Treasurer.

Among the sparkling baubles, a glittering sapphire and diamond bracelet valued at $17,000.

There are many other items to pique consumer interest.

History buffs will certainly compete for a piece of presidential antiquity.

“We have some JFK memorabilia, which we think will be a hot ticket item, considering it's his 100th anniversary,” said Bracken.

The bulk of these items are from abandoned safe deposit boxes that were left unclaimed for at least ten years. Due to storage limitations, the treasury must periodically liquidate older property.

If the owner of sold property comes forward, they will be compensated for the sale price.

At noon Saturday, 100 lots will be posted to eBay under the seller ID of "mass.state.treasury." That will be followed by a gradual release of additional items over the next two months.

In total, state officials expect to put about 1,200 lots up for bid.

