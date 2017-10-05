Palmer Public Schools respond to incident involving Confederate flag bandana

Members of Palmer's school administration are speaking out on an incident at the town's high school involving a Confederate flag bandana.

Superintendent Patricia Gardner released a statement today saying:

"PHS practices tolerance and strives to create an environment where all students feel safe and respected."

"Because we are a mirror of society, we will take this as an opportunity to provide additional training for staff and students to increase our understanding awareness of diversity and tolerance."

Details of the incident have not been released and it remains under investigation.

The issue will also be discussed at the next school committee meeting on October 18.

