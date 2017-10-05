Springfield faith community gather to pray for hurricane victims

Tonight, people of all faiths gathered together in Court Square in Springfield to pray.

The devastation in the United States and beyond brought these people of all faiths and backgrounds together to support each other.

These were people from all different religious backgrounds praying for those places effected by hurricanes and earthquakes, and of course the terrible mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“And the different churches have come together to pray for Puerto Rico, Mexico, Nevada, Texas, and for all the natural disasters and handmade disasters,” said Elsie Sanchez.

Elsie Sanchez is a pastor in East Longmeadow and she said that different churches came together tonight to support one another during this difficult time.

Prayers were said in both Spanish and English, and different pastors took the mic to pray the way they know how.

Young and old bowed their heads in solidarity, and raised their hands in praise.

“One voice, praying together, feeling the pain for the other. Supporting each other.

Many Puerto Rican flags waved in the crowd.

Maritza Cespo said that although she has lived in the Springfield area for 23 years, Puerto Rico is home and she is devastated by the loss on the island.

“This is my island, San Juan, Puerto Rico. That’s my island.

Songs and prayer floated through Court Square, and no matter the language, race, or religion, they were all hoping for the same thing,

Pastor Sanchez told Western Mass News that they hope to do more as an interfaith community in the future.

