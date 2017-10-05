Body found in Grafton woods identified as Springfield teen

Worcester County District Attorney's office is investigating a body that was found in the woods off Brigham Road in Grafton that has been identified as a Springfield man.

The body was found on Sept. 24 and was identified as the missing person who had been involved in a one-car crash on Route 122 on Sept. 17.

The body of the man, Jose L. Diaz-Almodovar, 19 of Springfield was identified as the man on surveillance video leaving the scene of a single car crash on Route 122 on Sept. 17.

He was reported missing by his family the next day.

The initial search for his body was unsuccessful, but the search conducted on Sept. 24 resulted in his body being found about half a mile from where the crash occurred.

The cause and manner of Mr. Diaz-Almodovar's death are still pending, but investigators do not consider the death suspicious.