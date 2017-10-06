Summer-like as we head into the weekend

Temperatures reached near 80 yesterday and our unseasonably warm conditions will continue today and will last through the weekend.

We should see a mix of clouds and sun today with slightly cooler temperatures, but still in the mid-70s. Our humidity is a bit lower today too, so we will feel more comfortable, but still a good 10 degrees warmer than normal.

More clouds roll in tonight and a few showers are possible overnight into early tomorrow morning as a warm front moves through. With the passing of the front, our temps and humidity will both climb and we end up in the 80s and muggy-very summer-like. Sunday remains warm and muggy with more of a breeze ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible very early, but we are looking at a mainly dry day.

Meanwhile in the Gulf, tropical storm Nate should become a hurricane and make landfall sometime Saturday night along the Gulf coast. Long range models bring remnants of Nate our way early next week with rain getting pulled into a cold front. Showers and downpours are looking likely Monday into Tuesday morning-the amount and intensity have yet to be determined. Remnants of Nate should clear New England by Tuesday afternoon and another front passes Wednesday, ushering in cooler, less humid air for the end of the week.