Warmer, more humid with remnants of Nate on the way

Temps have gotten cool tonight and we will stay in the 50s through morning with patchy clouds and some areas of dense fog. A shower or two is possible, but most remain dry through dawn.

A warm front will be heading northward on Saturday, so it will keep clouds around through the morning along with a spot shower. As the front passes by, temperatures will rise to around 80 for many in the valley with increasing humidity. We may see some sun, but clouds win out overall. We remain mild and muggy Saturday night and Sunday with an increasing breeze ahead of a cold front. This front will come into western Mass Sunday morning/early afternoon with a few showers possible.

Nate will be making landfall along the LA/MS coast sometime late Saturday night, then push inland. A second cold front will be making its way east and the remnant rainfall from Nate should get pulled northward along the frontal boundary and head our way. Monday will be likely be a washout with a much-needed, soaking rainfall-which could be heavy at times Monday night. Rain will taper off Tuesday morning as remnants from Nate move offshore.

The end of our week is looking drier, less humid and cooler but our overall weather pattern remains warm. Temperatures will stay close to or above normal through the midway point of October.

