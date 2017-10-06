Field Trip Fridays: The Mount

When you think of authors of the early 20th century several names come to mind such as F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway and John Steinbeck just to name a few.

Those authors did not call Western Massachusetts home. However, there was an early 20th century author who did and today you can visit the very home she lived in during the early 1900’s.

On this Field Trip Friday we take a drive about an hour West of Springfield to the town of Lenox, Massachusetts and the home of Edith Wharton, called, 'The Mount'.

“Edith Wharton was author of such famous works as Ethan Frome, The House of Mirth and The Age of Innocence," said Majorie Cox.

In addition to the main house, the stable, and the various sculptures placed around the property, one of the most popular areas visitors choose to explore are the gardens.

“Mrs. Wharton designed all the gardens here and all the landscaping and she called this her French Flower Garden," Cox added.

In addition to the French Flower Garden there is the sunken Italian Garden as well as a rock garden which features molded grass steps cut into a sloping hill.

Of course the main attraction of The Mount is the main house itself which Edith Wharton and her husband Teddy lived from 1902 until 1911.

While guests are certainly encouraged to explore the house at their leisure, those who want to know more can take advantage of the guided house and garden tours in addition to some special tours that take place on select days.

“We have on Sunday mornings Backstairs Tours where some of the tour guides dress up as one of the servants who actually worked here for Mrs. Wharton and get to know what their life was like here," Cox noted.

Another popular tour is that can be arranged is a private tour of Edith Wharton’s 2,700 volume library.

That tour, available by advance reservation, provides a glimpse into what Mrs. Wharton was thinking over 100 years ago thanks to personal notes, inscriptions and markings.

Of course as we come into the Halloween season, 'The Mount' also offers ghost tours on select nights.

“On a ghost tour we went into Teddy’s den and we smelled a strong odor of cigar smoke. One of the women on the tour was familiar with the story of the Whartons," said Cox.

If you want to take a look back into the life and works of Edith Wharton, or if you wan to take a tour through the 42 room mansion then you will certainly want to head on over to The Mount.

