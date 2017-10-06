Boston police stepping up security after Las Vegas shooting

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says authorities will be stepping up security for concerts and sporting events following the shooting in Las Vegas.

Evans told reporters on Thursday that a lot of events are coming up in the city soon, including a Bruno Mars concert, a concert on City Hall Plaza, road races and Red Sox games. He also says police plan to meet with officials from hotels in the next couple of days to discuss ways to increase security.

Officials have said there is no credible threat to Boston.

But Evans says the FBI told him Wednesday they turned up evidence that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock researched sites in and around Fenway Park and the Boston Center for the Arts.

The Red Sox have said they're working with officials to beef up security.

