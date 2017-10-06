Agawam pilot flying much-needed supplies to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico continues to reel from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria,

Many are forced to go without medication as resources deplete, but local pilots are volunteering to bring these life-saving supplies to the ravaged island.

The conditions in Puerto Rico are dire. Many islanders with medical needs have no choice but to ration out their medication or go without.

However, thanks to generous donations, an airplane was stocked Friday morning of much-needed medical supplies.

Medical professionals also went along to offer assistance and help prepare for those with medical needs who evacuate to our area.

Pilot Miguel Estremera has volunteered to man flights to the island since the crisis began.

"It’s a community effort. I could not do this by myself. These folks have donated the jet. The airports donated their time. Everybody that heard about it wanted to help," Estremera explained.

On the way back, evacuees will be traveling back to western Massachusetts.

There was a surplus of donations and they plan on making a second trip to San Juan on Saturday.

This is not the first mission and far from the last to the island. There is a long road ahead to help those in need.

