3D mammography offering better detection of breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month. Throughout the month, Western Mass News will bring you stories of survival, cutting edge research and treatment, and the latest in diagnostics.

There's now a new high-tech mammogram can now look inside the breast and detect cancer better then ever before.



"It's different from 2D mammography in that we take multiple pictures of each breast and then recreate a 3-dimensional image of the breast tissue, as opposed to 2D mammography where we're just taking two images of each breast," said Dr. Jennifer Hadro, radiologist at Baystate Medical Center.

Hadro told Western Mass News that the traditional mammogram is still the gold standard for most woman, but the 3D mammogram is showing tremendous results for woman with dense breast tissue.



"We're better able to see cancers that might be obscured by overlying dense tissue on the 2D mammogram and also, it's been shown that we're calling back less patients for additional imaging because we're able to tell with the 3D technology whether a lesion is real or not," Hadro added.



It's important, Hadro said, to know which type of mammogram is best for you.

"I think knowledge is the most important tool we have and knowing what your risk factors are and knowing what your breast density is and having a frank discussion with your doctor about the current screening recommendations," Hadro noted.

Hadro said that many don't know realize that most breast cancers are found in women with no family history.

"I find that a lot of women say well, I don't have a family history and justify that as not getting screened or not having a biopsy and it's important for people to know that," Hadro explained.

So when should you get screened?

"The recommendations are a very active point of discussions right now in the medical community, so I know that there's a lot of confusing information out there," Hadro said.

Hadro stands by the American College of Radiology which recommends yearly screening beginning at age 40.

The Society of Breast Imaging also recommends yearly screening beginning at age 40.

