AIC students create memorial for Las Vegas shooting victims

Students at American International College gathered on Friday to create a memorial for the 58 concertgoers killed in Las Vegas.

The students decorated their campus lawn with American flags shaped in an ‘L’ and a ‘V.’

Students said that they wanted to do something to show support for the families of the Vegas shooting victims and they’re using the hashtag #VegasStrong.

“Even though we’re all the way in Massachusetts, we’re standing with you and we still support those people whose lives were lost." said Alicia McKenzie, assistant director of diversity education at AIC. McKenzie organized the event. “We want people to be able to walk by and see the 'L' and the 'V' in that shape with the American flags," McKenzie added. Students told Western Mass News what it feels like to see the finished product. "It’s unfortunate that we do have to do events like this and that events occur in our country like this," said student body president Dante Raggio.

At noontime on Friday, after students completed the memorial, they huddled together for a moment of silence.

“It’s definitely a sad feeling that we have to walk past this," Raggio added.

Across from the flag memorial is a sign that reads "Vegas Strong."

Organizers expected only a handful of students, but many more came by to show support.

