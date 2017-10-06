WNEU engineering students build racing car from the ground up

Engineering students at Western New England University are taking their Baja SAE race car into an international competition.



The car was built by students from the ground up; taking all of their lessons in the classroom and turning it into a career backed by the top engineering companies in the nation.

Dan Groth, who is just one of the 30 students on the Golden Bear racing team told Western Mass News that every working part on this race car can be attributed to a lesson learned in the classroom.



"You can come right into this room, and see something on the car that actually happens in your physics class," said Groth.



They compete three times a year in collegiate racing's most prestigious series; Baja SAE which is an international racing competition filled with hundreds of colleges.

Baja SAE is nearly 50 years old, and the Golden Bears are entering their fifth season.

The university does contribute some funds but the team mostly relies on money from their own pockets, and sponsorships with local businesses.



The team actually built their race track on Plumtree Road to practice.



"On the weekends, unlike most other engineering projects, we get to go out and have fun with it. we can actually drive it," Groth added.



Their biggest takeaway is not a trophy, it's the chance at lining up a job after graduation.

Companies like Chevy, Ford and Toyota are at these events, looking to hire well crafted confident engineers. Last year, more than 40 jobs were given out during the competition.



The team at W.N.E.U. has finished in the top 40 each year, but the goal this year is to make it up into the top 15.

