Springfield Police arrest fugitive wanted for child molestation

A man facing several charges in another New England state is now under arrest.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 28-year-old Rodolfo Ortiz-Rivera was arrested at a Wilbraham Road apartment on fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Rhode Island.

"When Ortiz-Rivera returns to Rhode Island, he will face 1st degree child molestation and solicitation 2nd degree child abuse charges," Walsh explained.

The arrest was made by members of the Springfield Police narcotics unit and members of the U.S. Marshal's fugitive apprehension task force,

