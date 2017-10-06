Investigation continues after Holyoke student is assaulted on the way to school

Holyoke Police are now saying a female high school student was assaulted Thursday.

The incident has caused an increased police presence at Holyoke High School and it's causing parents of children of all ages to worry.

On her walk to school Thursday morning, Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that a 16-year old female student was on her way to school when she was assaulted.

The suspect is described as “a dark skinned male, scruffy beard, skinny, wearing a dark color T-shirt and gray sweatpants," according to police.

Investigators tell Western Mass News said that she got away from the suspect unharmed and when she got inside Holyoke High, she told administrators right away.

We spoke with one student who is friends with the girl and she told Western Mass News that it was as shocking as anything she's ever heard happen at her school. "She didn't tell me much because she didn't show up to school. She told me it was scary. I can't believe something could just happen like that early in the morning in broad daylight. If someone I don't know even looks or says hi to me, I get nervous," Samari Kidd said. The incident is causing concerns for parents in Holyoke. "Safety's number one for my child and for me and my home," said Tatiana Rivera of Holyoke. Rivera's daughter is too young to walk to school at just four years old, but she told Western Mass News that she won't have her be a walker when she grows up. "I would actually probably accommodate driving her to school," Rivera explained.

Albert noted that the incident occurred in an area between Peck Full Service Community School and Holyoke High School known as "the dingle."

There have been no arrests, but detectives have located various surveillance videos which are being reviewed and they have developed several leads.

Albert told Western Mass News that they are providing increased security at arrival and dismissal.

The investigation continues and Holyoke Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (413) 322-6940.

The mayor's office did not respond to our request for comment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.