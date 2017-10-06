Palmer High School to face off against Pathfinder Regional

Its week five of Friday Football Fever and there have been some exciting games that we have covered so far this season.

Western Mass News reporter Amanda Keane was at St. Joe's Park in Palmer where both Palmer High School and Pathfinder Voc will face off.

This is a storied rivalry game with both schools falling within Palmer's borders and many of these kids grew up together playing together, now on opposite sides of the ball.

Both of these teams have struggled so far this season matching up against tough opponents and injuries plagued the Pathfinder team.

But coaches said that once the whistle blows in this game, all records are off the table and this is playing for pride.

The rivalry used to be bitter. Both schools very much disliking each other, but in recent years this has become a friendly rivalry.

When a Pathfinder kid is down, it’s not uncommon for a Palmer kid to offer his hand and vice versa.

We had the chance to catch up with both coaches pre game to see what it was like to prepare for this game.

“Both teams are struggling record wise, but I know that they are going to bring their best game and hopefully we bring our best game. Typically, we have a sell-out crowd, so it’s exciting for the kids,” said Pathfinder Coach Chris Pope.

These two teams are excited to play with a fresh fire under them and move forward with their seasons, hopefully on a high note, but there can only be one winner.

