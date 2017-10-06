Massachusetts to sue Trump over contraception rules rollback

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is planning to sue the Trump administration for allowing more employers to opt out of providing birth control coverage by claiming religious or moral objections.

The Democrat on Friday called the actions "a direct attack on women's health and the right to access affordable and reliable contraception."

Healey said the decision is unconstitutional because it allows employers to impose their religious beliefs on their workers. She said it also violates equal protection guarantees by targeting the ability of women to access contraception.

Healey said her office is filing the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Massachusetts. The suit seeks to immediately block the change and have it ruled unconstitutional.

The rules are seen as another step in rolling back former President Obama's 2010 health law.

